Sharyn Cohen

Sharyn Maxine Cohen passed away at the Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pennsylvania on June 15, 2020 at the age of 74. Sharyn was born at the Reading Hospital on July 3, 1945. Her parents, David and Ruth Goldser, raised her on Hampden Boulevard and later Olive Street in Reading, just blocks from where she had been living for more than four decades. She was married to Bruce Alan Cohen for 51 years. Sharyn is survived by her brother Ronald Goldser (Helen Leslie) of Eagan, Minnesota; son, Seth Cohen, of Dillon, Colorado, and her daughter, Jacqueline Shaye (Daniel Shaye), and one grandson, who live in Oak Park, Illinois. Sharyn graduated from West Chester University with a degree in Elementary Education. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as an elementary school teacher with the Tredyffrin/Easttown school district near Paoli, Pennsylvania. Sharyn was a natural teacher and later used this skill with her cooking clients and her grandson, Gabriel. The newlyweds lived in Lubbock, Texas for Bruce’s year of USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training. In 1970, Bruce began work at Astor Knitting Mills, his family’s ladies’ swimwear manufacturing and retail business, and reserve duty flying in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Sharyn later worked in Astor’s IT department, then Data Processing. Over time, she upgraded to managing the company’s road sales force. She sold swimwear at the company’s four Pennsylvania outlet stores. She excelled at helping customers and flourished at making people feel comfortable. Sharyn had a great love for all kinds of animals. Her first dog, Heidi, lived long enough to meet Jackie and Seth. During her life, the family had many pets including dogs, guinea pigs, a turtle, and a cat. They brought her immense joy. Sharyn became active in the Jewish Community Center’s Ladies Auxiliary, and ultimately became its president. She was active with the League of Women Voters and worked on the Temple’s Social Action Committee, which she later co-chaired. She taught religious school students at both the Temple and Kesher Zion synagogue. In 2002, Sharyn took her finely-honed retail sales and customer service skills to Doneckers in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, a high-end department store. She became one of few Personal Shoppers who could sell in all departments, and then became head of the Mother-of-the-Bride Department. She doted on her customers and even got herself (and Bruce) invited to a wedding in Scotland. Following the shutdown of Doneckers in 2008, Sharyn and Bruce expanded their Personal Chef Business, Pampered Palates. With Bruce’s website design, they pulled in clients needing packaged meals at home, gourmet dinner parties, or large events such as Bar/Bat Mitzvah receptions. Sharyn’s grandparents had owned a restaurant in Reading, so cooking was in her blood. She derived tremendous pleasure from making food for others. Sharyn and Bruce participated extensively in the Temple’s annual Jewish Food Festival. For many years, the daring duo led a team making Jewish-style brisket. Their team prepped, cooked, sliced, and portioned five hundred fifty pounds of brisket to produce almost six hundred portions. In recent years they transitioned to leading a team preparing Mediterranean/Falafel platters. Sharyn was a loving spouse, a loving mother, an extraordinary and caring friend to many, and Bruce’s best friend. May she rest in peace. Her graveside service at Mt. Sinai Cemetery also streamed virtually. Professional services were provided by www.henningerfuneralhome.com. Details about Sharyn’s life and contribution information can be found on https://everloved.com/life-of/sharyn-cohen/.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.