Shauna Lyn Koller Shauna Lyn Koller, 48, of Fleetwood, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Randy and Toni (Schweitzer) Koller of Fleetwood. Shauna was a proud graduate of John Paul II Center for Special Learning. She is survived by her paternal grandmother Dolores Koller widow of Kenneth Koller, two aunts Robin Campbell and Jaime Ade wife of Ray. She is also survived by her caregiver Candy Mateo and Candy's family whom Shauna's family is forever grateful for their love and care. She was pre deceased by her maternal grandparents Chayne and Jacqueline Schweitzer. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105.