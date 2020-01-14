|
Shawn M. Lucas, 55, of Hamburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Frederick J. Lucas, II. They were married on August 31, 1991 and celebrated twenty-eight years of marriage. Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Judith (Dincher) Sullivan. Shawn was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Loch Haven University and her Master's Degree from Mansfield University. Shawn was a teacher and librarian for Northern Lebanon School District, teaching in the middle school and high school. She was a member of St. Mary R.C. Church, Tilden Twp. Shawn enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting and reading. Surviving in addition to her husband is one son: Blake C. Lucas, in New Jersey; one sister: Kathy Sullivan, Elmira, NY; and one brother: John Sullivan, Manheim. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am from St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held in the church Tuesday 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020