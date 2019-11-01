|
Shawn P. Sievert, 61, of Centre Twp., passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Berks Heim. Born in West Reading, he was the son of David E. Sievert, husband of Florence Sievert, Fleetwood; and Lydia L. (Geissler) Smith, wife of John A. Smith, Centre Twp. Shawn graduated from Overbrook School for the Blind, Philadelphia. He worked as a switchboard operator for AT&T, Reading and Mother Frances Hospital, Tyler, Texas. Shawn enjoyed music, old-time radio and traveling. He also enjoyed comedy and doing impersonations. Shawn was a “die-hard” Phillies fan and enjoyed listening to Howard Cosell and Harry Kalas. He had a great knowledge of baseball and was very good at trivia. Shawn especially loved life and his family. He did so many things in his life in spite of his handicap. Surviving in addition to his parents is one sister, Beth A. (Sievert), wife of Carl Frey, Centre Twp.; and two nephews, Zachary M. and Jared D. Frey. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Alsace Cemetery, Muhlenberg Twp. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019