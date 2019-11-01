Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Sievert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Sievert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Sievert Obituary
Shawn P. Sievert, 61, of Centre Twp., passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Berks Heim. Born in West Reading, he was the son of David E. Sievert, husband of Florence Sievert, Fleetwood; and Lydia L. (Geissler) Smith, wife of John A. Smith, Centre Twp. Shawn graduated from Overbrook School for the Blind, Philadelphia. He worked as a switchboard operator for AT&T, Reading and Mother Frances Hospital, Tyler, Texas. Shawn enjoyed music, old-time radio and traveling. He also enjoyed comedy and doing impersonations. Shawn was a “die-hard” Phillies fan and enjoyed listening to Howard Cosell and Harry Kalas. He had a great knowledge of baseball and was very good at trivia. Shawn especially loved life and his family. He did so many things in his life in spite of his handicap. Surviving in addition to his parents is one sister, Beth A. (Sievert), wife of Carl Frey, Centre Twp.; and two nephews, Zachary M. and Jared D. Frey. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Alsace Cemetery, Muhlenberg Twp. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -