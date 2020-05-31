Sheadan Spencer Fick, 23, formerly of Shillington, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Daniel J. and Cory J. (Snyder) Fick. Sheadan was a 2015 graduate of Governor Mifflin who attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where he was in the Beta Sigma Delta fraternity. He was a member of St. John the Baptist De La Salle R.C.C. From the youngest age of eligibility, Sheadan served the Shillington community as a Jr. Fire Fighter, then worked for A.W. Brown & Son and for UPS as a driver. Those who knew Sheadan will remember him as a highly intelligent and multi-talented young man who was kind to all people. He was a gifted singer, dancer and athlete who kept himself in great shape. Throughout high school and on several club teams, he played competition volleyball, which was his greatest passion. He loved animals, his cat Baby, video games and being at the beach, especially the Outer Banks of NC. He was an engaging conversationalist and loved a healthy debate. Sheadan’s passion and personality were bright lights in the lives of his family and friends. In addition to his parents and maternal grandmother Patricia Snyder, Sheadan is survived by his siblings – Cortney, wife of Craig Nolan; Kelsey, wife of Brandon Seidel; Cameron, and MaKenna – and his fiancé, Danielle Bond. Also surviving are aunts Kelly Jo and Diane; uncles Jim and David; nieces Gentry, Lennon and Bowie; and many cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Outer Banks Community Foundation, 13 Skyline Rd. Kitty Hawk, NC. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.