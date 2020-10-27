Sheila E. Mengel Sheila E. (Schmehl) Mengel, 83, of Reading, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ernest N. Mengel, Sr., who passed away in 2014. Born in Leesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Margaret (Heckman) Schmehl. Sheila is a 1955 graduate of Reading High School. Sheila is survived by her son, Ernest N. Mengel, Jr., husband of Kathy, Reading, and daughter Cheryl L. Ostrowski, Sinking Spring; five grandchildren: Robert Warner, Jr., Reading, Melinda Lorah-Blimline, Leesport, Marie Mengel, Reading, Julie Reynolds, wife of Mark, Muhlenberg and David Mengel, Denver, CO; six great grandchildren: Kayla, Cortney, Madison, Jay, Emily and Ellie; and one brother Arthur Schmehl. She is predeceased by one sister Carol Perdew and one brother Carl Schmehl. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:30 am, in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com