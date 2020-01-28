|
Sheila L. (Fehr) Schmoyer, 72, of Reading, passed away Friday, January 24th, at St. Joseph Medical Center. Sheila was born in Reading on April 15, 1947, a daughter of the late Marguerite (Wentzel) and Russell Fehr and was the wife of Thomas W. Schmoyer, Jr., of Reading. She was a 1965 graduate of Reading High School then worked in retail management. She also worked at Mom Chaffe's Cellarette, West Reading. Sheila was known for her beautiful smile, engaging personality, passion for music and art, and her love of animals. Sheila is survived by her daughter, Alicia A. Gerhart-Dietrich, of Wyomissing; Sebastian Dietrich, Aidan Dietrich; Step daughter, Heather R., wife of George Doukas, Oia Bella Doukas, Louie Doukas of S. Carolina; Step son,Thomas W., husband of Katarina Schmoyer III, Thomas Schmoyer IV of Exeter. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020