Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Schmoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila L. (Fehr) Schmoyer


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila L. (Fehr) Schmoyer Obituary
Sheila L. (Fehr) Schmoyer, 72, of Reading, passed away Friday, January 24th, at St. Joseph Medical Center. Sheila was born in Reading on April 15, 1947, a daughter of the late Marguerite (Wentzel) and Russell Fehr and was the wife of Thomas W. Schmoyer, Jr., of Reading. She was a 1965 graduate of Reading High School then worked in retail management. She also worked at Mom Chaffe's Cellarette, West Reading. Sheila was known for her beautiful smile, engaging personality, passion for music and art, and her love of animals. Sheila is survived by her daughter, Alicia A. Gerhart-Dietrich, of Wyomissing; Sebastian Dietrich, Aidan Dietrich; Step daughter, Heather R., wife of George Doukas, Oia Bella Doukas, Louie Doukas of S. Carolina; Step son,Thomas W., husband of Katarina Schmoyer III, Thomas Schmoyer IV of Exeter. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -