Sheila Scott

Sheila D. Scott Sheila D. Scott, age 82, formerly of West Reading and of Hudson, NH, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Her faith has now become sight and she is home in heaven. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. She was the wife of the late Ronald F. Scott, Sr, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Reading she was a daughter of the late Franklin E., Sr. and Ethel M. (Sharpe) Geiger. She was a candy packer for R. M. Palmer Candy Co., West Reading for 30 years until her retirement in 2000. Sheila was a member of St. James Church, West Reading and an active member of the Blind Association of Berks County and Lowell Association for the Blind, Lowell, MA. She loved life and did not let visual impairment hinder her in any way. She was a fantastic mom and loved her role as Nana. She had a lively personality and always made everyone around her laugh. She enjoyed friends everywhere including the West Reading pool, on WEEU Feed Back and visiting on the phone. She is survived by three children: Ronald Scott Jr. (Tamara), York; Bryan Scott (Vincenza), Whitfield; and Dawn Tarbotton, (Jay), Hudson, NH. She is survived by four siblings: Ronald Geiger; Lucille Dettrich; Joanne Jennings, and Nancy Benoit; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Sheila was predeceased by three siblings: Frank, Rich and Gayle. A service will be held Monday, July 13, at 12 Noon at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Mohn’s Hill Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Lowell Association for the Blind, 169 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.