Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Shellie Rutolo Obituary
Shellie was a dreamer who loved unconditionally. She would give the shirt off her back to a stranger and wore her heart on her sleeve. She was kind and generous, a friend to everyone and knew how to throw a party. She loved music and spending holidays with family and friends. She was funny and loved to talk, especially about how proud she was of her children. She loved the ocean and the beach. She was one of a kind. To know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered by the countless family and friends she leaves behind. On Christmas Eve, Shellie Rutolo, 59, passed away and has been reunited with her loving parents, James A. and Rose Rutolo. She is survived by her children, Shannarose Guma and Michael A. Nigrelli Sr.; and her grandchildren: Albina, Lucas Guma and Michael A. Nigrelli Jr. She is also survived by her sister, Cindy Rutolo Dietrich; her niece, Cady Dietrich; and her nephew, James Lorah. A celebration of Shellie’s life will be held at Bean Funeral Homes, 129 E Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive family and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
