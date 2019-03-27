Sheridan R. Sands, 73, passed away March 24, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was the beloved wife of William R. Sands, with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth M. (Gerhard) Gillmor.

Sheridan was a graduate of Reading High School and also a graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by the Reading Hospital as a registered nurse for over 14 years and had also worked at various other locations. Sheridan was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Bradley W., husband of Mariel Sands, Venice, Calif. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Cooper Sands and Crosby Sands; her brother, Wayne, husband of Mary Ann Gillmor; and niece Theresa Gillmor.

She was predeceased by a son, Matthew J. Sands, who passed in 2010.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



