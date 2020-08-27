Sherry A. Bordner Sherry A. Bordner, age 65, of Strausstown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Pottstown. She was born May 25, 1955 in West Reading, PA, the daughter of Marvin Luckenbill and the late Joyce (Seip) Luckenbill. She was the beloved wife of Brian G. Bordner, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Sherry has been living in Strausstown for 47 years, formerly of Bernville, PA. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Billing Clerk for Service Tire Truck Centers. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and dancing. Sherry also enjoyed traveling, especially time spent on the beach. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed playing Words with Friends. Sherry was known to many as “Nonny”, and being a grandmother was her life’s greatest joy. Along with her husband and father, Sherry is survived by her daughter, Nicole Lynyak (wife of the late Robert) of Pottstown, PA; son, Brian Bordner of Collegeville, PA; three sisters, Rose Unterkofler (wife of the late Gary), Brenda (and her husband Danny) Strunk and Bonnie Luckenbill (and her husband Randy Copenhaver); brother, Craig (and his wife Jenny) Luckenbill; as well as her two loving grandchildren, Kathryn and Andrew. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday, August 29 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and on Sunday, August 30 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Masks are required inside the funeral home and all are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home. For the safety of those in attendance and to abide by government mandates, the funeral service will be held outdoors on the lawn of the funeral home. Interment will be private and held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Sherry’s name may be made to an organization of your choice which benefits cancer research. Arrangements are by Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 610-323-8220, www.houckandgofusfuneralhome.com