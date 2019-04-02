Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry (Evans) Kemp.

Sherry L. (Evans) Kemp, 60, of Reading, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Richard Evans and Charlotte (Crabtree) Saldivar.

Sherry graduated from Reading High School and loved her cats, going out with her friends and overall enjoyed life. Sherry worked as a planning and purchasing officer for many years until she retired.

In addition to her parents, Sherry is survived by her sons, Jeremiah J. and Cody K.; granddaughter, Gabrella Sullavan; brother, Kenneth A.; and half-sister, Justine (Evans) Sabonas.

