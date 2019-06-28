Sherry Ann Reimert, 67, of Kenhorst, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., in her residence.

She was the wife of Jon M. Reimert.

Born in Reading, Mrs. Reimert was the daughter of the late John Jack Rudy and Joan (Helfrich) Rudy.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shillington for 35 years, and was a graduate of Reading High School.

Mrs. Reimert was a cashier at Redner's in Kenhorst, and loved to play Bingo, was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed visiting the casinos with her husband.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her

children, Julianne M. Heister, wife of Robert E. Heister Jr., of Muhlenberg Township, and Steve D. Reimert, husband

of Diane Reimert, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and her grandchildren: Aaron, Derek, Sara, Patrick, Erika. She is also survived by several cousins and nieces.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend David L. Roper will officiate.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean

Funeral Home, Monday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty Street,

Shillington, PA 19607, or Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in memory of Mrs. Sherry Ann Reimert. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



