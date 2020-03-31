Home

Shirley A. Koller

Shirley A. Koller Obituary
Shirley A. Koller, 80, of Kutztown Pa. Passed away on March 27th, 2020. Daughter of the late Lloyd E. Moyer and Esther (Bennicoff) Moyer. She retired from Fellowship Manor Allentown Pa.Survived or her son's Ralph A. Koller husband of Lisa (Dunn) of Kutztown and Rex R. Koller husband of Teresa (Angstadt) of Fleetwood Pa. Grandson is Chad A. Koller of Blandon PA. and step-grandson John Weinsteiger of Virgin Islands. She is also survived by her brother Lloyd Moyer of New Jerusalem Pa. At Shirley's request there will be no services.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
