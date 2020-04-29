|
Shirley A. (Shiller) Stoudt Shirley A. (Shiller) Stoudt, 82, of Reading, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stanley Stoudt. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Hazel (Strunk) Shiller. She was graduate of Reading High School and worked in the cosmetics Department at Walmart for many years. Shirley is survived by her siblings: Judy Shiller, Joyce Sharpley, Sandy Warmkessel, Marilyn Reppert; Robert and Edward (Chub) Shiller. She is predeceased by sisters: Carol Deeds, Pat Maier, Dawn McCoy and Rosemarie Shiller and brothers: Ronald Shiller, Richard Shiller and Jack Fox. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1500 Walnut St, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave, Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020