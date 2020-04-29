Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Stoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Stoudt


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Stoudt Obituary
Shirley A. (Shiller) Stoudt Shirley A. (Shiller) Stoudt, 82, of Reading, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stanley Stoudt. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Hazel (Strunk) Shiller. She was graduate of Reading High School and worked in the cosmetics Department at Walmart for many years. Shirley is survived by her siblings: Judy Shiller, Joyce Sharpley, Sandy Warmkessel, Marilyn Reppert; Robert and Edward (Chub) Shiller. She is predeceased by sisters: Carol Deeds, Pat Maier, Dawn McCoy and Rosemarie Shiller and brothers: Ronald Shiller, Richard Shiller and Jack Fox. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1500 Walnut St, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave, Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -