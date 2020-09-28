1/
Shirley A. Weand
Shirley A. Weand Shirley A. Weand,88,formerly of Reading passed away Friday at Genesis Laurel Center,Hamburg. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Hepler) Kushner. She was the widow of Chester L. Weand who passed away January 19,2013. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl, widow of Wolf Raven of Wernersville and 3 sons - Chester P., husband of Pam Weand, Memphis,TN., Alan L., husband of Sue Weand, Reading and Keith S. Weand, Shoemakersville. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also a brother Paul Kushner, Newmanstown, 3 sisters - Pauline Hertzog, Muhlenberg Twp., Judy Hess, Fleetwood and Dolores Derr of Florida. She was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Derr. Shirley’s hobbies included sewing, gardening and she loved cats. Friends may call Thursday, October 1st from 10:00-11:00 am at the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 N. 11th St.,Reading with services being at 11:00 AM. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
