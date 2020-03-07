|
|
Shirley Ann (Mc Laughlin) DeLong, 85, of Auburn and formerly of Port Clinton, went home with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 6, 2020, along with her father Stanley and mother Kathlyn, brother Donald and her Loving Fiancé Dale Runkle. Shirley worked as a clerk for Miller’s 5&10, Hamburg for twenty-one years. She also worked as an aide and night supervisor for the Hamburg Center for twenty-two years, retiring in 1996. In Shirley’s younger days, she was very active in the former Salem EC Church in Hamburg, and is now a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Auburn. She was a former Sunday School teacher and church organist. Shirley also taught Good News Club through Child Evangelism throughout Berks County. She was a 1952 graduate of Hamburg High School and also attended the Philadelphia Bible school. Shirley enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting and reading. She loved her animals of all kinds, but dogs were her favorite. Shirley is survived by her loving care taker Linda Senft, Heather Sites, Amanda Heckman and last but not least Kyla Lannoo. She loved the family that she had made with all of them. She is also survived by many cousins. Shirley was loved by many friends. Enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting and reading. Loved her animals of all kind dogs were her favorite. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. John’s (Hain’s) Cemetery, Lower Heidelberg Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Fresenius Kidney Care Center, 278 Industrial Park Road, Pottsville, PA 17901, West Reading Cardiology, 301 S. 7th Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611, or to any pet shelter of your choice. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020