1/
Shirley Ann Emerich
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann (Dunkelberger) Emerich Shirley Ann (Dunkelberger) Emerich, 85, of Wernersville, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Chester T. Emerich, who passed away June 30, 2009. Shirley, a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Sponhower) Dunkelberger, was born in Reading on January 14, 1935. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church is Robesonia, and prior to that, she attended St. Mark’s UCC. She worked for her father for many years at Nuss Insurance Agency as a bookkeeper/office manager. Shirley had many interests, but she had a particular fondness for dogs and anything pertaining to Disney. Having been predeceased by a brother, Raymond S. Dunkleberger, Shirley is survived by a nephew, Glen Dunkleberger and his wife, Debra, as well as many close friends. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved