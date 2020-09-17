Shirley Ann (Dunkelberger) Emerich Shirley Ann (Dunkelberger) Emerich, 85, of Wernersville, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Chester T. Emerich, who passed away June 30, 2009. Shirley, a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Sponhower) Dunkelberger, was born in Reading on January 14, 1935. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church is Robesonia, and prior to that, she attended St. Mark’s UCC. She worked for her father for many years at Nuss Insurance Agency as a bookkeeper/office manager. Shirley had many interests, but she had a particular fondness for dogs and anything pertaining to Disney. Having been predeceased by a brother, Raymond S. Dunkleberger, Shirley is survived by a nephew, Glen Dunkleberger and his wife, Debra, as well as many close friends. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com