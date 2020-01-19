|
|
Shirley Ann Skias, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born August 8, 1932 in Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania to Charles and Ethel Reppert. Shirley married her longtime love, Chris Skias on May 13, 1950 who preceded her in death in 2007. Shirley loved her family and friends. She spent time with them bowling, playing bingo, going to casinos and getting together for meals and celebrations. She was known for making everyone’s birthday and special occasions extra special by sending a specially handpicked card showing her endless love and support. Her life was an example of the famous verse, 1 Corinthians 16:14-“Let all that you do be done with LOVE.” Shirley is survived by her brother Charles Reppert and companion Peg DeLong, sister June Trabosh and companion Dave Wagner, sister and husband Sandy and Guy Emerich, brother-in-law Robert Kuhn; her two sons and their wives Charles and MaryAnn Skias and Peter and Jolene Skias, her son-in-law Michael Bollman, her daughter-in-law Joan Skias, her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Chris, daughter Cathy, son Chris, sisters Nancy and Vivian and brother-in-law Vernon. Shirley never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes, there will be no services. Celebrate Shirley’s life by playing a game of bowling with your family, take your chances at winning at the casino slots or bingo or feel free to donate in her honor to her favorite charity, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-9901. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020