Shirley Mae Auchenbach, 89, died June 6, 2019, in her Muhlenberg Township

residence.

She was married in 1953 to Earl R. "Auchy" Auchenbach, who died in 1998. Born in West Reading, Pa., on March 16, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. and Bessie M. (Snyder) Potteiger.

Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Wilson High School and was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Reading. She was a loving wife and devoted mother and enjoyed

spending time with her extended family and her "sorority" sisters from West Lawn. Shirley worked in the Berkshire Knitting Mills and then retired as a manager after working many years with Zipf's Candy, Muhlenberg.

She is survived by two children, Cheryl A. Auchenbach, of Muhlenberg Township; and Scott D., husband of Tracey L., (Cross) Auchenbach, of Plano, Texas; and two grand-children, Payton A. (Charlotte, N.C.) and Rylie A. (Plano, Texas). Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Elmer F. Bickta; and a niece, Evie Braun; and nephews: Robert Auchenbach, Ron Bickta and Barry Bickta.

Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Marion J. Bickta, who died in 2015.

Services will be held Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with Rev. Richard Nelson

officiating. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the

s Project, or Alsace

Lutheran Church, 2201 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com .



