Shirley A. Batz, 83, of Myerstown, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre.

She was the widow of Gerald G. Batz, who died April 21, 2016. Born in Strausstown, on December 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Mary Maggie (Binner) and Raymond Calvin Zerbe.

Shirley retired as a seamstress from Ivy Manufacturing, Frystown, and served as a waitress at Blue Mountain

Country Kitchen. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Bethel, and Frystown Lionettes. Shirley sang in Salem Lutheran Church Choir and with Sweet Adelines.

Surviving includes a son, Gary Batz and fiance, Joanne Sieja; daughter, Loretta, wife of Dennis Ziegler, of

Myerstown; grandchildren: Cory Batz, Heather Adams, Scott Harrison, Troy Ziegler, Steven Ziegler and Taryn Weidman; great-grandchildren: Brittany, Evan, Mason, Grace, Kathryn, Samuel, Mabel and Celeste; many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by sisters: Edna, Irene, Betty, Barbara; brothers: Ray, Wayne, Richard; daughter, Beverly Ann; grandson, Timothy.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Grose Funeral Home Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation begins at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Salem Reformed Cemetery, Bethel.

