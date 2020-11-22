Shirley A. Bausher, 86, of Reading, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late George K. Bausher. Born in Reading, Mrs. Bausher was the daughter of the late Roy Stoyer and Elizabeth (Whitehead) Stoyer. She was employed as a machine operator at Luden’s in Reading for over 40 years until her retirement. Mrs. Bausher is survived by her son Daryl L. Bausher, Sr., husband of Michele Bausher of Reading and her grandchildren Tracy A. Bausher and Daryl L. Bausher, Jr. and her 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Marian Mohr, wife of Gordon Mohr of Birdsboro. She took great care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years, and was lovingly known as “Nana”. She will be deeply missed by many. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Wednesday 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com