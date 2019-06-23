Shirley Evelyn (Buch) Becker, 83, of

Reading, passed away peacefully in Penn State Health-St. Joseph on Monday, June 17, 2019.

She was the loving wife of the late Vernon R. Becker. Born in Berks Co. on November 23, 1935, Shirley was a daughter of the late Carl Hoppman and Evelyn (Snyder) Hoppman. Shirley was a waitress for the former Wyomissing Club. Later, she waitressed with Mountain Spring Association for over 20 years.

Surviving are her two sons, Stephen R. Becker and his wife, Gina, of Reading; and Randy L. Becker and his wife, Karen, of Bernville; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandsons; and one great-grandchild on the way.

Also surviving are three brothers: Carl Hoppman, of

Wernersville; Richard Hoppman and his wife, Sandy, of Fritztown; and Dennis Hoppman and his wife, Janet, of Wernersville.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley is predeceased by a daughter, Debra A. Becker.

Shirley loved her family and was sure to talk about them any chance she got. Her hobbies included playing bingo,

going to the casino and vacationing with family and friends. Shirley's vibrant personality will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A funeral service for Shirley will be at 11:00 a.m. on

Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. A viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

Fond memories and online condolences may be sent to www.AumansInc.com.



