Shirley Ann Black, 77, of Wernersville, formerly of Reading and Pottstown, passed away peacefully in Woodbridge Place, Phoenixville, Pa. She was the loving wife of the late Edgar E. McKnight Sr. Born in Pottstown on January 11, 1942, Shirley was a daughter of the late Charles and Cora Bell (Shivers) Black. Shirley attended Pottstown area schools before beginning her career with H. R. Oritsky as a seamstress for 30 years, then at Stanley G. Flaggs for seven years, Precision Medical for five years, Pepperidge Farm for five years and lastly, Berkshire County Club for five years before retiring. Shirley was a hardworking woman who enjoyed providing for her family. She loved to go shopping and going to the movies. Shirley loved music, and she loved to dance. Left behind to cherish her memory are her four children: Kim M. Jimenez-McKnight, of Reading; Tanya R. Goodman and her husband, Rev. Wayne Goodman, of Wernersville; Bennette D. McKnight, of San Diego, Calif.; and Edgar E. McKnight Jr., of Ontario, Calif.; four grandchildren: LaShane McKnight, Brishaw McKnight, Jacinto “Tre” Jimenez III and Cajmere Jimenez; six half-brothers: Bishop Charles “PeeWee” Burford, Jeffrey Boston, Tyrone Boston, Kevin Boston, Dennis Cotton and Anthony Boston; and five half-sisters: Sharon Walton, Carren “Susie” Wilson, Charlene “Tiny” Jackson, Hope Boston and Carlette Black. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley is preceded in death by a brother, William “Sonny Boy” Black; and two half-brothers, Randy Boston and Robert James. Home Going services for Shirley will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends are invited to view from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Thursday in the funeral home. Shirley will be laid to rest beside her mother in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
