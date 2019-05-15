Shirley Jane Schweitzer Endy, born

January 1, 1931, passed away at the age of 88, on May 9, 2019, in Mifflin Center, Shillington, Pa.

Born in Adamstown, Pa., Shirley was the daughter of the late Stephen Schweitzer and Daisy (Werner) Schweitzer. She was the loving wife of M. Eugene "Gene" Endy for 67 years.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Endy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wolfskill, of Reading; granddaughters, Kelly Wolfskill, partner of Kim Behney, Kristi Pokrywa, wife of Marco Pokrywa; and great-grandchildren: Derrick Behney, Abigail Pokrywa and Brandon Pokrywa.

Shirley was preceded in death by her 14 brothers and

sisters; as well as her daughter, Karen Ann Endy White.

Shirley graduated from Shillington High School with the Class of 1948. After graduation she worked for Bollman Hat Factory as a laboratory technician. After marrying Gene, the couple moved to Houston, Texas. In 1952, they moved to Shillington, Pa., to reside. Shirley worked for Berkshire Knitting Mills in the accounting department as a key punch operator. In 1957, Shirley and Gene settled in Spring

Township. She was a life member of the Gouglersville Fire Company and the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. of

Adamstown, Pa., where she held many offices. Shirley was a census taker and a voting poll worker in Spring Township for many years.

She was a lifelong member of the Peace United Church of Christ in Denver, Pa., where she played the piano and organ. She enjoyed attending social events where she played cards and bingo. She was a member of the Home Institute for Testing for 20 years. She was a member of the Thunderbirds bowling team. She enjoyed the outdoors, which included fishing, camping and hiking with her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. She was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Betsy Bruaw will officiate. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Peace United Church of Christ, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, PA 17517. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



