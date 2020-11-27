1/1
Shirley Ernst Waid
Shirley Ernst Waid Shirley Ernst Waid, 85, passed away in her Reading residence, Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ursula Ernst (Long). Shirley worked as a Machine Operator for Cacoosing Industries for 33 years until retirement in 1997. A simple woman of character, Shirley valued spending time with her family, and enjoyed spending her free time playing Bingo. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Pam Adams and Bonnie Achey, her niece, Peggy Cummings, many more nieces and nephews, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many great nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30th, 2020, from 11 am to 11:30 am with a prayer service to follow in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be held after at 1 pm in Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Rd, Reading, PA 19608.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
