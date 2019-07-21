Shirley Mae Garber, 89, of Oley, resided with her daughter, Patricia and family, prior to residing at Berks Heim since June 6, 2018, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Her husband, Howard (Hap) William Garber, passed away September 12, 1996, and her

companion, Robert Charles Snyder, passed away April 2, 2013.

She was born in Robesonia on April 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Alfred Blaine and Kathryn (Koller) Heitzenrater.

Shirley was a 1949 Muhlenberg High School graduate and had a brief career at David Crystal as a line worker.

Shirley's favorite color was green, because it is the color of money. She was the life of the party and often said she wasn't the card, she was the whole deck. Needless to say, Shirley had a wild soul.

Surviving are her children: Ronald and his wife, Donna Garber, of Green Hills; Rodney Garber, of Calif.; William Garber and his significant other, Suzie DiBuono, of

Temple, Patricia and her husband, David Haltom, of Oley, Raymond and his wife, Sylvia Garber, of Yuma, Ariz., Gloria and her husband, Steven Anyan, of Lilburn, Ga.; 11

grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; nine

great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren. Also

surviving are her two sisters, Barbara Turnsyski, of Exeter Township, and Mary Goerman, of New Hampshire.

Shirley was predeceased by her two children, Ralph W. Garber, in 1957, and Jacqueline Garber, in 1962; her

brother, Robert Heitzenrater, in 1984; and her two sisters, Betty Heitzenrater, in 2011, and Dolores Smith, in 1975.

Services will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewings will be Thursday 6-8 p.m., and Friday 12-1 p.m., in the funeral home. www.aumansinc.com



