Shirley J. Garl, 84, of Reading, passed away Sunday, November 24, at Manor Care- Laureldale. Shirley was born in Reading, on December 27, 1934, a daughter of the late Edna (Miller) and Wister Sherman. She was the widow of Clair S. Garl. Mr. Garl died April 19, 2007. Shirley worked as a packer and sorter at David Crystal Knitting and in sales for the original Boscov’s, in Reading. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Robin S. Garl, of Reading; and April J., wife of Major T. Wray, of Lebanon; two sons, Robert S. Sr. and Ronald S., husband of Cheryl Garl, both of Reading; two sisters, Esther Caplan, of Beach Haven, N.J.; and Sheri Kegerise, of Philadelphia. Shirley is also survived by 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarena Garl; and two brothers, Elton and Curtis Sherman. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, November 29, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Soceity of Berks, 1801 North 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, or American Diabetes Assoc. of Eastern PA & Delaware, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
