Shirley T. Good, 87, died on April 19, in New Holland, in the presence of her family.

She was born June Shirley Timmins on October 15, 1931, in Frackville,

Pennsylvania. She attended high school in Hershey, Pa. She was awarded a bachelor's degree from Mansfield College in home economics and a master's degree from Hood College. After graduating from college, she worked in Lancaster and Allentown before

relocating to Bowmansville after marrying Linford C. Good. She taught at Twin Valley High School for 30 years

before retiring in 1993.

April 28 would have been Lin and Shirley's 63rd wedding anniversary. They lived in Bowmansville from 1956 to 2016, when they moved to Garden Spot Village in New

Holland. Shirley died from complications and dehydration following a viral infection. Though her mobility has been limited for the past two years she continued to enjoy

visitors and celebrate special occasions with her family.

Lifelong and very active members of Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville, they were recently attending the

community chapel at Garden Spot Village due to Shirley's limited mobility.

Shirley was preceded in death by her older sister, Media Patricia Timmins Wagner, of New Jersey; and her younger brother, Sherman A. Timmins, of Michigan.

She is survived by her two younger brothers, H. Chester Timmins and Byron H. Timmins, both of the Hershey area.

Shirley and Lin had three children who all reside in

Lancaster County: Jacquelyn Good, Bowmansville, married to Irvin B. Boyd Jr.; Debra K. Good, of New Holland;

Jeffrey C. Good, Bowmansville, married to Suzy L. Good. They have four grandchildren: D. Janine Stahllings and Laura K. Keeney, daughters of Debbie Good; Jeff and Suzy have two daughters, Alison L. Good, New York, and Kaitlyn M. Good, Bowmansville. They have five great-grandchildren.

While she was still able, she enjoyed reading and was dedicated to daily Bible reading. She was known as the

consummate host with many dinners and receptions in their home especially in support of her church community. She and Lin were known to open their home to several

different young people in need of safe shelter or lodging while taking summer classes or summer jobs. She was a gifted soprano and sang in church choir for many years. Many will also remember her ear-piercing whistle that could quiet any church basement gathering for prayer.

The family will receive friends of Shirley on Thursday, April 25th from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at the Garden Spot Village chapel, 433 South Kinzer Avenue, New Holland. The

funeral will be held Friday, April 26, 10:00 a.m., with

visitation at 9:00 a.m., at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville (Narvon 17555 for GPS).

Shirley loved flowers. Anyone wishing to can send them to either location. Memorial gifts can be made to Lancaster County Special Olympics, which Shirley loved and

supported and in which her granddaughter, Kaitlyn,

continues to participate; mail gifts to P.O. Box 7442,

Lancaster, PA 17604-7442.

To send the family online condolences visit us at

www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home.



