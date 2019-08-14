|
Shirley M. (Albrecht) Heist, 83, of
Reading, passed away August 12, 2019,
surrounded by her family.
Born in Reading on July 8, 1936, to the late John & Florence Albrecht. Shirley was the wife of Ralph E. Heist, who passed away December 16, 1991.
She was a seamstress for many Hosiery Mills, first
starting at Berkshire Knitting Mill. After retirement, she worked at the Leisure Walk-in-Bingo Hall in Reading, which was run by the Womelsdorf Area Women of Today organization.
Shirley is survived by her six children: Donald E. Heist, Reading; Deborah A., wife of David Drexel, Buena, N.J.;
Carol L. Mick, companion of Angel Ojea, Lebanon, Pa.;
Russell N., husband of Marlene (Jefferson) Heist, Mt. Penn; Timothy A. Heist, Reading; and Brenda L. Heist, life
partner of Peter J. Zalegowski, of Shartlesville, Pa. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Bernice Conlon; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is also predeceased by 1 great-grandson; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Garden. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.