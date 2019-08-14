Home

Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley (Albrecht) Heist


1936 - 2019
Shirley (Albrecht) Heist Obituary

Shirley M. (Albrecht) Heist, 83, of

Reading, passed away August 12, 2019,

surrounded by her family.

Born in Reading on July 8, 1936, to the late John & Florence Albrecht. Shirley was the wife of Ralph E. Heist, who passed away December 16, 1991.

She was a seamstress for many Hosiery Mills, first

starting at Berkshire Knitting Mill. After retirement, she worked at the Leisure Walk-in-Bingo Hall in Reading, which was run by the Womelsdorf Area Women of Today organization.

Shirley is survived by her six children: Donald E. Heist, Reading; Deborah A., wife of David Drexel, Buena, N.J.;

Carol L. Mick, companion of Angel Ojea, Lebanon, Pa.;

Russell N., husband of Marlene (Jefferson) Heist, Mt. Penn; Timothy A. Heist, Reading; and Brenda L. Heist, life

partner of Peter J. Zalegowski, of Shartlesville, Pa. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Bernice Conlon; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley is also predeceased by 1 great-grandson; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Garden. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
