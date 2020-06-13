Shirley Hertzog

Shirley I. Hertzog, 89, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Community. She was born in Vinemont to the late Elwood and Mabel (Weitzel) Ulrich and was the wife of the late Robert L. Hertzog who passed away in 1994. Shirley was a charter member of Grace Fellowship Church, Ephrata. During her working years, she worked at the former Dutchmaid and later in the bakery department at Weis Markets. For many years she volunteered in the gift shop at the Ephrata Hospital, enjoyed Friendly Circle and the Golden Years Club at the Ephrata Rec Center. She is survived by three children, Brian L, husband of Deborah (Witmer) Hertzog of Akron, Dale L., husband of Lisa (Farlow) Hertzog of Ephrata, Lynette F., wife of Samuel G. Fasnacht of Manheim; eight grandchildren, Austin, Blake, Laurie, and Joel Hertzog, Ryan Fasnacht, Chelsea Fasnacht Delp, Caylei and Leia Fasnacht; 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert and Donald Ulrich. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, Ephrata. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.