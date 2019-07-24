Shirley M. Hoffa, 82, of Sinking Spring, passed away Monday, July 22nd at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading.

Shirley was born in Wernersville on July 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Mary (Gruber) and Lloyd Bender and was the wife

of 63 years of Roy E. Hoffa, of Sinking Spring. She was a homemaker and also worked part time as a florist at

Hummel Florists, Wernersville, in her younger days and loved shopping.

Shirley is survived by her daughter,

Debra, wife of Dennis Degler, of Oley; two sons, Scott,

widower of Elaine Hoffa, of Reinholds; Jamie, husband of Brenda Hoffa, of Wernersville; and sister, Mary Lou

Bender, of Schaefferstown. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Marvin Bender.

Friends are invited to gather Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Feeney Funeral Home, Reading. Memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment is private at convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite #130 Lanham, MD 20706 or at donate.dvnf.org

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



