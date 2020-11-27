Shirley I. (Dietrich) Keppley Shirley I. (Dietrich) Keppley, 89, of Leesport, passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the Berk Heim. She was married to the late Richard T. Keppley. She was born on June 27, 1931 in Leesport, Bern Township to the late Charles and Jennie (Unger) Dietrich. Shirley was employed as a seamstress at Diener Knitting Mills. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Shirley was a member of Bern Lutheran Church in Leesport. Shirley is survived by her daughters; Sharon, wife of David Fenske of New Mexico and Penny, wife of Hank Chanez of Illinois. Also surviving are grandchildren, Zachary Keppley, Courtney Keppley and Gabriel Chanez and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Richard, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Steven C. Keppley who passed away on December 16, 2017. Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Interment held in Bern Cemetery, Leesport PA. In remembrance of Shirley’s life, the family has requested that donations be made to your local food pantry to help those in need during this unprecedented time. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com