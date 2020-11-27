1/1
Shirley I. Keppley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley I. (Dietrich) Keppley Shirley I. (Dietrich) Keppley, 89, of Leesport, passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the Berk Heim. She was married to the late Richard T. Keppley. She was born on June 27, 1931 in Leesport, Bern Township to the late Charles and Jennie (Unger) Dietrich. Shirley was employed as a seamstress at Diener Knitting Mills. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Shirley was a member of Bern Lutheran Church in Leesport. Shirley is survived by her daughters; Sharon, wife of David Fenske of New Mexico and Penny, wife of Hank Chanez of Illinois. Also surviving are grandchildren, Zachary Keppley, Courtney Keppley and Gabriel Chanez and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Richard, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Steven C. Keppley who passed away on December 16, 2017. Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Interment held in Bern Cemetery, Leesport PA. In remembrance of Shirley’s life, the family has requested that donations be made to your local food pantry to help those in need during this unprecedented time. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved