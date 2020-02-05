|
Shirley J. Kachel, 79, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Highlands in Wyomissing. Born in Brecknock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel L. and Ida M. (Geiger) Kachel. Shirley was a 1958 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She started working for Berks County Trust Company, now Wells Fargo, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was an active member volunteering on various committees including serving as Treasurer for 42 years. Surviving is a sister, Grace Schonour of Terre Hill, widow of John and brother-in-law, Charles Moyer of Brecknock Twp., widower of Mildred. Also surviving is nephew, Glenn Moyer, husband of Jaleen of Delaware; niece Michelle Schonour of Terre Hill; eight great nieces and nephews and five great great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a nephew, Michael Schonour and a niece Gail Duffin. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton, PA 19540, with Pastor R. Zachary Labagh, officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church’s Memorial or endowment fund. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19, 2020