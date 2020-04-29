Reading Eagle Obituaries
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Shirley J. Ohlinger


1952 - 2020
Shirley J. Ohlinger Shirley J. Ohlinger, 92, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at 7:15 am in Columbia Cottage of Wyomissing. She was married in 1952 to the late Air Force Colonel Kenneth W. Ohlinger who passed away in 1978. Mrs. Ohlinger was a 1945 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey K. Ohlinger, husband of Jo Ohlinger of the Philippines; Michael K. Ohlinger, husband of Denise Ohlinger of Muhlenberg Township; grandchildren Kiara D. Ohlinger, Courtney M. Ohlinger, Dwight D. BBargo Trisha Lewars, Ryan Lewars great grandchildren Ava Lewars, Damien Lewars Mrs. Ohlinger is also survived by her brother Jerry W. Heist, husband of Leona Heist of Oley and was preceded in death by her sister Doris Burkhart who passed away March 2, 2020. Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights at the convenience of the family. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
