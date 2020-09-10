1/1
Shirley J. Shirey
Shirley J. “Hon” Shirey Shirley J. “Hon” Shirey, 95, passed September 6th in The Topton Lutheran Home. Born in her family home in Birdsboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Edwin O. and Anna L. Keller-Shirey. She loved the family “farm” originally owned by her mother’s parents in 1819. Her mother instilled many values during her time there. She was taught in a one room school house in Birdsboro and later worked at the Lowes Theater in Reading starting as a usher and later became assistant manager. She also co-authored a book about Robeson Township history and volunteered for Joanna Furnace, Morgantown for over 20 years. She is survived by cousin, Thomas Yoshida, husband of Teresa and their daughter, Michele Yoshida and cousin Jacqueline Messer wife of Andrew and their son Daniel. A graveside service will be held Monday at 2 PM in Robeson Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery (Plowville), 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County or The Animal Rescue League of Berks County. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Robeson Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery (Plowville)
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
