Shirley J. Smith Shirley J. Smith, 82, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Maidencreek Place. She was the wife of Russell L. Smith. They were married on March 1, 1964 and celebrated fifty-six years of marriage. Born at home in Topton, she was the daughter of the late Earl F. and Marie K. (Levan) Hilbert. She was a graduate of the first graduating class of Brandywine Heights High School; and also graduated from Bryland Cosmetology School. Shirley first worked as a hairdresser for two years and then worked for Purling Knitting Mills, Reading, for ten years. She last worked at Berks Heim for twenty-two years, mostly in the canteen, until her retirement. Shirley enjoyed visiting her waitress friends at Crossroads Restaurant, crossword puzzles, going to casinos, and puppy sitting for her grand-dogs. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Shirley especially enjoyed taking care of her husband Russell. Shirley is survived by one daughter: Kelly R. (Smith), wife of Bryan C. Jackson, Boyertown; son-in-law: Kevin Zimmerman, and his wife Donna, Mohrsville; one brother: Clyde G. Hilbert and his wife Sally, Mertztown; and niece: Joni Hilbert-Hess, wife of Dave Hess, Lititz. She was predeceased by her daughter: Carol A. (Smith) Zimmerman, who died March 20, 2017. Services will be held on Monday at 12:00 noon from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery of Bowers. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Monday 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.