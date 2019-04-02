Shirley A. Keffer, 85, of Exeter Township, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12:30 a.m. in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of Rodney R. Keffer. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Dorothy (Smith) Kauffman. Mrs. Keffer was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone until her retirement and was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Joyce M. O'Brien, of St. Lawrence; and brothers, Barry Kauffman, husband of Frances Kauffman, of Bernville; and Rodney Kauffman, husband of Sherry Kauffman, of Santee, Calif.
Mrs. Keffer was preceded in death by her daughter,
Debra Keffer, August 2001; her brother, David Kauffman; and sister, Janet Ramsey.
Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,
Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Drew Neidig will officiate. Entombment will follow in Forest Hills
Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday, 9:00-10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at
