Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Kauffman) Keffer.

Shirley A. Keffer, 85, of Exeter Township, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12:30 a.m. in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of Rodney R. Keffer. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Dorothy ( Smith ) Kauffman. Mrs. Keffer was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone until her retirement and was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Joyce M. O'Brien, of St. Lawrence; and brothers, Barry Kauffman, husband of Frances Kauffman, of Bernville; and Rodney Kauffman, husband of Sherry Kauffman, of Santee, Calif.

Mrs. Keffer was preceded in death by her daughter,

Debra Keffer, August 2001; her brother, David Kauffman; and sister, Janet Ramsey.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Drew Neidig will officiate. Entombment will follow in Forest Hills

Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday, 9:00-10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



