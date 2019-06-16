Shirley J. (Troutman) Koch, 92, formerly of Mt. Penn, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, in The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton.

She was the wife of George H. Koch, who passed away on September 20, 1998. Born in Fritztown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Guy B. and Esther (Daub) Troutman. She was a member of St. Andrews U.C.C., where she was a candymaker and was a longtime bowler.

Shirley is survived by her children: Gregory A. Koch, husband of Shirley M., Hamburg; Brenda L., wife of Ed Breneiser, Exeter Twp.; Karen N., wife of Wayne Daubenspeck, Exeter; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and half sister, Jean Dickel, of Marrietta, Pa.

She is predeceased by daughter, Jane L. Alena; and brother, Richard Troutman.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will follow at Aulenbach's Cemetery, Mount Penn. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



