Shirley Ann Kull, 78, of Laureldale, passed away Sunday, June 30th, 2019, at her residence.

Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., on March 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Rose Ellen (Wolsford) and John Aaron Brigle. She

was the widow of Gene F. Kull Sr., who passed away in August of 2009.

She was retired from St. Michael's Convent where she worked for 25 years. Shirley loved shopping and going to Cape May and the pool and most of all spending time with her 3 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Angela and Brianna; and 8 great-grandchildren: Joshua, Andre, Anhony, Amiah, Bryleigh, Janiah, Jacier and Karvonnie. They were her pride and joy. Also her 2 cats, Scooter and Scamper.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Suzette J. (Kull) Trostle, of Temple; and her son, Gene F. Kull Jr. of Las

Vegas. Shirley is also survived by 3 sisters: Rose Light, Mary Jane Keppley and Nancy Parisi; and one brother, Jeffrey Brigle, all of Fleetwood.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

The daughter, Suzette, asks that no flowers be sent but any contributions would be helpful. Please send to her at 1307 Rising Sun Avenue, Temple, PA 19560.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



