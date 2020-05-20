Shirley Louise Ulrich
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Louise (Shade) Ulrich Shirley Louise (Shade) Ulrich, 89, formerly of Ruscombmanor Township, died May 17, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Healthcare Center, Wernersville. She was the loving wife of Lester Ulrich who died May 15, 1991. Born, May 7, 1931, in Lobachsville, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Lulu (Dautrich) Shade. Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from Kutztown College. She was employed as a teacher at Millmont Elementary School for many years before retiring. Shirley was a very active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville. She enjoyed gardening, reading and antiquing with her husband. Burial will be private at Lobachsville Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved