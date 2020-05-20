Shirley Louise (Shade) Ulrich Shirley Louise (Shade) Ulrich, 89, formerly of Ruscombmanor Township, died May 17, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Healthcare Center, Wernersville. She was the loving wife of Lester Ulrich who died May 15, 1991. Born, May 7, 1931, in Lobachsville, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Lulu (Dautrich) Shade. Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from Kutztown College. She was employed as a teacher at Millmont Elementary School for many years before retiring. Shirley was a very active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville. She enjoyed gardening, reading and antiquing with her husband. Burial will be private at Lobachsville Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 21, 2020.