|
|
Shirley E. Lytle, 92, died in her Windsor Township
residence August 21, 2019.
Born in Lyons, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Bessie (Gambler) Gernert. She was the wife of the late Richard D. Lytle Sr. Shirley was a graduate of Kutztown High School and worked for the Army Athletic Association, West Point, New York.
She is survived by sons, Richard D. Jr., husband of
Deborah, Zionsville, Pa., Brooke G., Butler, New Jersey; daughter, Cynthia L., wife of Robert Tripp, Conroe, Texas; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 345 West Main Street, Kutztown. Inurnment in Fairview
Cemetery, Kutztown.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019