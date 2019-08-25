Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc.
345 West Main Street
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lytle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Gernert) Lytle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley (Gernert) Lytle Obituary

Shirley E. Lytle, 92, died in her Windsor Township

residence August 21, 2019.

Born in Lyons, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Bessie (Gambler) Gernert. She was the wife of the late Richard D. Lytle Sr. Shirley was a graduate of Kutztown High School and worked for the Army Athletic Association, West Point, New York.

She is survived by sons, Richard D. Jr., husband of

Deborah, Zionsville, Pa., Brooke G., Butler, New Jersey; daughter, Cynthia L., wife of Robert Tripp, Conroe, Texas; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 345 West Main Street, Kutztown. Inurnment in Fairview

Cemetery, Kutztown.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.