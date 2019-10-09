Home

Shirley M. (Keller) Dissinger

Shirley M. (Keller) Dissinger Obituary
Shirley M. (Keller) Dissinger Shirley M. (Keller) Dissinger, 69, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in her residence. She was the wife of Jeffrey L. Dissinger. They were married October, 2010, and celebrated nine years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Mary R. (Wagner) Keller. Shirley took great pleasure in being a caretaker for more than 40 children over the years, at her in-home daycare. She was like a “Nana” to all. She enjoyed gardening, spending time in the sun, and cooking for a crowd. Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Stephanie L. (Reppert), wife of Geoffrey P. Miller, Mohrsville, and their children, Amanda and Alexa; a step-son, Mark E. Dissinger, husband of Amy L. (Spatz), Perry Twp., and their children, Kaylee and Dylan. She is also survived by a brother, Richard E. Keller, husband of Shirley; and a sister, Betty (Keller) Christman, wife of Leroy. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Becker’s St. Peter’s Cemetery, Molltown. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
