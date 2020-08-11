Shirley M. Epting Shirley M. Epting, 83, passed away, Saturday, August 8, 2020, in her Hamburg residence. She was the beloved wife of Ronald W. Epting. Shirley and Ronald were married for 61 years in 1959. Born in Adamstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Esther (Grill) Hatt. Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Hamburg High School. She was a member and an active volunteer at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she helped with messages and funeral luncheons. Shirley was an officer and an active member of the Ladies Association of the Order of Independent Americans. She helped her cousin Grant Hatt with his cleaning business for many years and also cleaned privately for many others. Shirley was a very kind soul who would do anything for anyone. She was always willing to lend a hand. Shirley was a great cook and baker and will be missed dearly. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by one daughter, Sheila Epting, one brother, Richard Hatt, four sisters: Sally Ann Frank, Joann Strunk, Kathy Drexel, and Barbara Fronheiser. She was predeceased by one brother, James Hatt, and one sister, Donna Frank. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Church Cemetery, 99 Church Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley’s honor to St. John’s Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
