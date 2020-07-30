1/1
Shirley M. Weigley
Shirley M. Weigley Shirley M. Weigley, 91, formerly of Spring Township, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 while in the care of the skilled staff of the Highlands at Wyomissing. Born in West Reading, Shirley was the only child of the late Harry H. and Mary M. (Weber) Sollenberger. Shirley graduated from West Reading High School ’46. A passionate artist from a young age, Shirley began her fine arts education at age of 9 at the Reading Museum and Wyomissing Institute. She would go on to study fine arts at Syracuse University. She refined her craft throughout her life, though she was always partial to painting landscapes, especially stone farmhouses in the winter. Watercolor was Shirley’s medium of choice and she won several art awards throughout the northeast. She was a parishioner of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Shillington. Shirley will be remembered by her children: Peter Weigley, husband of Peggy of Brick, NJ; Jim Weigley, husband of Jane of Chevy Chase, MD; and Tom Weigley of Wyomissing; her nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Shirley’s family asks that contributions in her memory be offered to Immanuel UCC, 99 S Waverly St, Shillington, PA 19607. A private family service will be held. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is honored to assist with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
