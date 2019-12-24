Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley Mae Angstadt


1937 - 2019
Shirley Mae Angstadt Obituary
Shirley Mae Angstadt, 82, of Oley, passed away December 22, 2019 in the Keystone Villa Douglassville, surrounded by her loving family. She is the wife of Roger I. Angstadt and they were married for 61 years. Born in Reading, PA on June 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Elda (Hoyer) Brumbach. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ Church in Oley. Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Mt. Penn High School. She was employed as a paste up artist for Boman, Heller and Sperling and SK Advertising for many years. She loved to draw and enter her work into the Oley Fair. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling the county to listen to her favorite country artists. Surviving in addition to her husband are her two children: Susan, husband of Stephen Fick of Fleetwood and Mark Angstadt and his companion Colleen Hyer of Fleetwood. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Kyle Angstadt and his wife Ashley, Kimberly Angstadt, Stephen Fick, Jr. and Joseph Fick and Fiancé Athena and great grandchildren: Hunter, Madison and Brennan. Her brother Maurice, husband of Ellen Brumbach of Exeter Township also survives. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Daniel, Wayne, Lester Brumbach and sisters; Ruth Arters and June Straka. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, December 29th from 6-8 pm at the Stitzel Funeral Home, 423 Main Street, Oley and again on Monday morning from 10-11 am. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11 am. at the Stitzel Funeral Home, 423 Main Street, Oley. Burial will follow the service at the Oley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial fund of Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley 19547. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
