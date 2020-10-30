1/1
Shirley Mae Price
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mae Price Shirley Mae Price, 84, of Mechanicsburg passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with two of her daughters by her side. She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on April 1, 1936, to Leonard Trout, Sr., and Viola Trout. As a young woman, she was a member of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and upon graduating from Reading High School, Shirley worked as a bank teller, followed by a bookkeeper with Howard Johnson’s and Kitzmiller Roofing. In retirement, she enjoyed her time volunteering at the West Shore YMCA. Shirley loved butterflies, was a passionate card player, and enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite places was Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a home away from home each summer for many years. She was always in the middle of putting together a beautiful jigsaw puzzle or reading a good book. And more than anything, Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Price, and her daughter, Kelly Kistler. She is survived by her brother, Leonard Trout, Jr., and sister, Joan Schoenly; two of her daughters, Penny Hinson and Wendy Campbell; six grandchildren, Joe Gingerich, Richard Kistler, Elyse Pollak, J.C. Campbell, Rebecca Paino, and Jason Kistler; and 12 adorable great-grandchildren. An intimate service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110, www.homelandathome.org. Musselman Funeral Home is Honored to Serve The Price Family. 324 Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musselman Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
324 Hummel Ave
Lemoyne, PA 17043
(717) 763-7440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musselman Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved