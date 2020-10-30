Shirley Mae Price Shirley Mae Price, 84, of Mechanicsburg passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with two of her daughters by her side. She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on April 1, 1936, to Leonard Trout, Sr., and Viola Trout. As a young woman, she was a member of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and upon graduating from Reading High School, Shirley worked as a bank teller, followed by a bookkeeper with Howard Johnson’s and Kitzmiller Roofing. In retirement, she enjoyed her time volunteering at the West Shore YMCA. Shirley loved butterflies, was a passionate card player, and enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite places was Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a home away from home each summer for many years. She was always in the middle of putting together a beautiful jigsaw puzzle or reading a good book. And more than anything, Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Price, and her daughter, Kelly Kistler. She is survived by her brother, Leonard Trout, Jr., and sister, Joan Schoenly; two of her daughters, Penny Hinson and Wendy Campbell; six grandchildren, Joe Gingerich, Richard Kistler, Elyse Pollak, J.C. Campbell, Rebecca Paino, and Jason Kistler; and 12 adorable great-grandchildren. An intimate service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110, www.homelandathome.org
