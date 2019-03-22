Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Gaumer) McGowan.

Shirley M. McGowan, 82, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

She was the wife of the late Harry R. McGowan Jr., who died June 27, 1989.

Born in Mertztown, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Eva C. (Adam) Gaumer.

She graduated from Kutztown High School in 1954.

Shirley was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Hamburg.

She worked as a coder for an insurance company until her retirement.

She enjoyed anything with children. She enjoyed

watching musicals and things that kids were involved in. She was a member of Shoemakersville and Hamburg Fire Companies and the Women at Bethany United Methodist. She was lovingly known by her family as Nan Nan.

She is survived by two sons, Steven A. McGowan,

Hamburg, and Stewart R. McGowan, partner of Carlos Ferrer, Hamburg; two daughters, Patricia A. (McGowan) Trubilla, wife of John P., Hamburg, and Denise M. McGowan, Hamburg; three grandchildren: Eric, Jeremy and Kira; and six great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Conner, Austin, Samantha, Dylan and Collin. She is also survived by her godson, William A. Harvey, Robesonia; a brother, Gene Gaumer, Birdsboro; and a sister, Dorothy (Gaumer)

Geisler, Fleetwood; and many nieces and nephews; and many other children that she helped raise as though they were her own.

She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Gaumer.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Bethany United Methodist Church, 321

Island St., Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Geigertown. A viewing will be held Sunday, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th St., Hamburg, PA 19526 (off street parking in rear), and Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Bethany United Methodist Church, at the above address. For online

condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



