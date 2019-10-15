|
Shirley A. Melot Shirley A. Melot, 88 of Pennside, lastly of Elmcroft Assisted Living passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Tower Health – Reading Hospital. Her husband of 40 years, Roger J. Melot passed away in 1990. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William and Agnes (Brown) Van Arsdale. She was a graduate of Reading High School and was employed for 40 years with Western Electric, Reading, lastly Lucent Technologies until retiring. She is survived by her son, Ted W. and wife Catherine (Daly) Melot of Pennside. She is also survived by her grandson Jared Melot and her granddaughter Juana (Melot) Moyer both of Reading and her great grandsons Kameron and Kristian Moyer. Also surviving is her brother Bill Wan Arsdale of Maine. She was predeceased by a sister Dolores (Van Arsdale) Moody. Friends and family are invited to a viewing at Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, Pa. (Exeter Township) on Thursday, October 17th from 5:00-7:00 pm. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00am in Forest Hills Memorial Park. To send a condolence online, please visit www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019