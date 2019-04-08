Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Fields) Mengel.

Shirley J. Mengel, 83, of Hyde Park, passed away April 6, 2019, in the Reading Hospital where she was a patient for 1 week.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Claude W. and Evelyn L. (Helfrich) Fields. Shirley worked as a sales associate for J.C. Penney at the Fairgrounds Square Mall for 11 years until retiring. She was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School and enjoyed shopping, her family, especially her grandkids and the family bungalow along the Schuylkill River.

She is survived by her 3 sons: Scott A. Mengel, husband of Lisa Reinert-Mengel, Jere L., husband of Tammy Mengel, Brad A. Mengel,

companion of Christopher Good, all of Reading; her sister, Dawn M., widow of Frank Bucca, Reading; and her 3 granddaughters: twins Hanna and Casey Mengel and Julia Mengel.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be celebrated privately. Please remember Shirley by making a contribution to Berks Encore-Meals on Wheels program, 40 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601 or the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, PA 22202.

