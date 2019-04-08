Shirley J. Mengel, 83, of Hyde Park, passed away April 6, 2019, in the Reading Hospital where she was a patient for 1 week.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Claude W. and Evelyn L. (Helfrich) Fields. Shirley worked as a sales associate for J.C. Penney at the Fairgrounds Square Mall for 11 years until retiring. She was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School and enjoyed shopping, her family, especially her grandkids and the family bungalow along the Schuylkill River.
She is survived by her 3 sons: Scott A. Mengel, husband of Lisa Reinert-Mengel, Jere L., husband of Tammy Mengel, Brad A. Mengel,
companion of Christopher Good, all of Reading; her sister, Dawn M., widow of Frank Bucca, Reading; and her 3 granddaughters: twins Hanna and Casey Mengel and Julia Mengel.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be celebrated privately. Please remember Shirley by making a contribution to Berks Encore-Meals on Wheels program, 40 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601 or the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, PA 22202.
The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,
Shillington, is assisting the Mengel family. www.kleefuneralhome.com